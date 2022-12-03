Bayern Munich make ‘lucrative’ offer for Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool ‘target’
Newcastle will reportedly have to battle some of Europe’s big-hitters if they want to land Marcus Thuram’s signature.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Bayern Munich make ‘lucrative’ offer for Newcastle United ‘target’
Most Popular
Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a ‘lucrative’ offer to Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram to tempt him to stay in the Bundesliga. Thuram, son of former France defender Lilian, could leave his current side on a free transfer this summer and has admirers across the continent.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle have all been linked with the France international, however, it appears that Bayern have made the first move for the in-form 25 year old and could look to negotiate a cut price deal for the Frenchman when the transfer window opens next month. Monchengladbach manager Oliver Neuville has admitted that it will be difficult for his club to convince Thuram to sign another deal at the club.
“He’s having an amazing season.” He told Radio Sportiva. “He’s scored a lot of goals. I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach.
“If he continues to score so many goals, it’s certain he’ll have many offers from Italy, Spain and England. We must also be a little realistic.
“I hope he will still be here for a long time in Monchengladbach. But now he’s been called up by French for the World Cup, it will be difficult for him to extend. I hope (he stays). But the chances are slim.”
Thuram has scored 10 goals in just 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.
Newcastle ‘renew interest’ in South Korea star
South Korea’s Kang-In Lee has yet again been linked with a move to Tyneside after helping his country secure their progression to the World Cup Round of 16. The 21 year old started the win over Portugal on Friday night and Marca report that the Magpies may look to add Lee to their ranks in January.
The Mallorca midfielder reportedly has a £14m release clause in his contract and has been linked with a move to the Premier League ever since he burst onto the scene with Valencia. Despite his time at the Mestalla failing to live up to expectations, Lee has impressed whilst at Mallorca.