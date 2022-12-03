The January transfer window is less than a month away - but who are the latest names being linked with a move to Newcastle United?

As seemingly the norm with Newcastle since the takeover of the club in October 2021, a plethora of names have been linked with a move to St James’s Park in the upcoming transfer window. Some of the players linked with a move to Tyneside will be familiar to fans, whilst some have emerged as recent targets for the club.

But which of these rumoured players will Newcastle look to sign when the transfer window reopens next month? And which of these will Newcastle definitely not sign in the January window?

Here, we take a look at 13 players that have been linked with a move to Newcastle in January and assess whether a move to Tyneside is likely next month.

Would you like to see any of these at St James’s Park? Let us know your thoughts on social media:

1. Evan Ndicka Ndicka could be available on a cut-price deal this January with his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt expiring at the end of the season. The centre-back has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga and reportedly has Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and the Magpies chasing his signature. Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

2. Andrey Santos The teenager has reportedly been on Newcastle’s radar for a while now, but recent reports suggest that PSG have also entered the race to land his signature. The Vasco de Gama midfielder is one of Brazilian football’s hottest prospects. Photo: Buda Mendes Photo Sales

3. Adrien Rabiot Rabiot was linked with a move to England throughout the summer with both Manchester United and Newcastle United linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder. Rabiot’s time at the Old Lady looks like coming to an end sooner rather than later. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Jack Harrison Newcastle were linked with a move for Harrison throughout summer but Leeds were reluctant to sell the winger. With his deal at Elland Road due to expire in 2024, the Magpies could look to swoop in January and take advantage of a seeming stalemate in talks between the player and club. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales