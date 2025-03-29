BBC apologise after Bruno Guimaraes mocks Sunderland during Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebrations
The Newcastle captain lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on March 16 after a 2-1 win over Liverpool to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.
And on Saturday, he lifted the trophy for the first time in public in Newcastle as over 150,000 supporters flocked to the Town Moor to witness the celebrations. A further 150,000 were also in attendance for the open-top bus parade which ran from St James’ Park to the Town Moor.
Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly hosted Newcastle’s cup presentation on stage and in doing so had a quick word with Guimaraes - but the Magpies skipper had other ideas.
Bruno Guimaraes gets the Newcastle United fans signing with Sandro Tonali chant
Guimaraes was very emotional when speaking on the pitch at Wembley following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win a fortnight ago. But that emotion turned to pure Brazilian celebration on Saturday evening as he launched several chants for the 150,000 estimated to be in attendance on Newcastle’s Town Moor.
“Unbelievable, feeling good, very, very good, I think everyone here deserves it,” Guimaraes said on stage. “70 years a lot for our fans, hopeful, this is just the beginning, we want more, and we're going to work for it.
“We did it for [the fans], we spent a lot of time together, so they deserve a lot more than anything, we played for them as well.”
Guimaraes then started a rendition of ‘Na, Na, Na, Na, Na, Na, Na Geordies’ before switching to a chant aimed at his teammate Sandro Tonali. While a lovely gesture, it does include a foul-mouthed dig at Newcastle’s fierce rivals Sunderland.
Guimaraes chanted in full: “Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali, he drinks Moretti, he eats Spaghetti, he hates ------- Sunderland!”
Bruno Guimaraes reveals x-rated Newcastle United team talk
After launching another sing-along, this time of ‘campeones, campeones olé olé olé,’ Guimaraes was then asked what he told his teammates ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
As it turns out, his message was simple as he told Ant and Dec: “Well, I said to them today we go to the pitch as a player and we live there as a ------- legend.”
Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie also started a foul-mouthed Joelinton chant on stage and the 150,000 in attendance duly obliged by joining in.
And and Dec were forced to apologise for the foul language on multiple occasions during the event, which was broadcast on Sky and BBC. Though we can’t imagine the players would care too much!
A special day for NUFC
Guimaraes became the first Newcastle captain to lift a trophy since 1969 but hopes it won’t be the last.
“The way I see it, kids, old guys, they're crying, you know, I think we made history,” he said. “Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more.
“Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this but it’s just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more.
“For now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League.”
