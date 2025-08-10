Newcastle United latest news: Becky Langley’s Newcastle United Women fell to a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

A day of tantalising football at St James’ Park kicked-off with Becky Langley’s side aiming to defend the Sela Cup, one they won following a penalty shootout victory against AC Milan last year, against Atletico Madrid Femenino. Langley’s new-look side will be determined to improve on their mid-table finish last season and seal a third promotion in four seasons when their Women’s Super League 2 campaign gets underway next month.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, finished as the third best team in Spain last season behind the mighty institutions of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Whilst not a gulf in class between the sides early on, the visitors certainly started stronger and were rewarded for their dominance when Vilda Boe Risa’s strike burst through the hands of Claudia Moan and into the Gallowgate goal.

The former Sunderland stopper did well moments later though, denying a powerful effort from nestling into the bottom corner and keeping her side in the contest. Langley’s side were forced to soak up a lot of pressure and that eventually told when Madrid doubled their lead through Macarena Portales as she nodded home a dangerous cross.

The dynamic of the match completely changed just five minutes after the break when the visitors were reduced to ten after goalkeeper Lola Gallardo, who had been introduced to the pitch at the break, handled outside the box. In a move that every person loves to see, outfield player Silvia Lloris was forced to wear the gloves for the remainder of the half.

Against ten women, though, the Magpies were unable to make the numbers advantage count and Lloris had very little to do.

Becky Langley’s reaction

Speaking after the game, Langley was pleased with her side’s efforts against opposition a level above the teams they will face this season: “It was a tough contest against a very good Atletico team,” Langley said. “We knew the challenge would be a tough one with them finishing just behind Barcelona and Real Madrid last season with such extensive Champions League experience.

“We knew it would be a tough contest but we always want to go toe-to-toe and be right at it in the game. We’re disappointed in that sense and we don’t enjoy losing so we will reflect on that.

“But we take the positives, particularly in the second half where we grew into the game. We have to remember where we are on our journey and the one that Atletico are on. They have been at that level and had that experience for many years now.

“It was our first real go at it against AC Milan [last season] and it’s only game three for us in pre-season so we have to keep building.”

She continued: “There was a lot of class from the Atletico team and we had to spend a lot of time without the ball being positionally disciplined in our roles. The understanding of players was good in that, but what was hard is they have that extra sharpness in everything that they do.

“We were kind of half a yard off in everything we did in bits during the game. We weren’t able to be as aggressive in our high press and high energy as much.”