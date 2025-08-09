Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid player ratings: This is how Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United ended pre-season with another defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Sela Cup at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side showed promise early on, but were dismantled on the counter-attack by Diego Simeone’s side.

Billed as a friendly match, albeit one that was competed for the Sela Cup, the early knockings of this game could have fooled any on-looker into thinking that much more was at stake. From the second Joelinton charged into a challenge with Conor Gallagher in-front of Simeone in the visiting dugout, the tempo of a hotly-fought encounter had been set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams gave as good as they got during the first 20 minutes or so, with Newcastle United’s high press putting Atletico on the back foot. It was Madrid who tested the opposition goalkeeper first, though, as Nick Pope was forced to make a save from a deep free-kick before Giuliano Simeone fired an effort wide of his goal.

The Magpies did drag themselves back into the contest after these scares as Kieran Trippier saw a free-kick saved well by Jan Oblak. Either side of that, Joelinton saw two free headers fail to test the opposition goalkeeper.

Newcastle United’s main route to goal seemed to be through the Brazilian as he saw another header, this time from a good free-kick by Kieran Trippier, graze the top of the crossbar. The two sides headed into the break goalless - but the hosts will certainly have been the happier of the two teams.

Any positivity at the break disappeared just four minutes into the second half when a swift counter-attack by the visitors ended with Pope being forced to pick the ball out of the back of his net. Simeone’s side took advantage of the Magpies piling numbers forward for a corner to break and open the scoring through former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simeone, ever the showman, made eleven substitutions at once on the hour mark which included the arrival, among others, of former Barcelona man Antoine Griezmann. The World Cup winner took no time to stamp his mark on the game by toe-poking past Pope to double Atletico’s lead.

The match, as pre-season games tend to do, started to peter out towards the end. And Newcastle United, unable to get themselves back into the contest, will leave St James’ Park sweating over the fitness of Gordon after he left the pitch after going down injured.

The former Everton man looked almost certain to start up-front at Villa Park next weekend - but that may have been thrown into doubt. Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Atletico Madrid in the Sela Cup:

Newcastle United player ratings v Atletico Madrid

Nick Pope - 7

Made a brilliant save to deny Ruggeri’s powerful effort. Looked a lot more composed with the ball at his feet than usual. Could do nothing about the opening goal and was beaten by a good finish for the second. Definitely his most confident performance of pre-season to date and did very well to deny Taufik Seidu from adding a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier - 6

Defensively solid and always offered an option in attack. Made a crucial interception to deny Atletico an opener after 25 minutes. Likely had a bit of an earache after spending the second 45 right in-front of the dugouts and his former manager. Subbed off late on.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Captained the side on his first appearance at St James’ Park since March 2024. Physically dominant in the first-half and never shied away from getting stuck into his opponents.

Sven Botman - 6

Good to see him back in the starting XI and was involved early as he made a crucial block. Had a solid first-half before being withdrawn at the break.

Tino Livramento - 5

Looked good going forward and relentless in the press. Was beaten too easily by Simeone at one point and fortunate not to see that error punished. Sloppiness crept into his game at times and made another unpunished unforced error in the 58th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Ashby - 4

Asked to play in an unnatural midfield position. Struggled at times against much more experienced and cultured opponents. Grew into the game as the first-half progressed but was very quiet in the second period before being subbed.

Sandro Tonali - 6

A full throttle and energetic performance in the first period and mopped up everything in the middle of the park. Tried in vain to stop Atletico opening the scoring with a lung-busting defensive run. Committed a couple of fouls in the second half.

Joelinton - 5

Put in some meaty tackles early doors. Saw two free headers miss the target which he would have hoped to have done better with. Clipped the bar with another just before the break. A tad wasteful and should really have scored with one of his headed chances. Faded out of the game.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Had some beautiful touches early doors which wowed the crowd. Electric pace scared the life out of Matteo Ruggeri but will be disappointed by his final product. Wasn’t as influential in the second half before moving into striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon - 6

Full of running and looked dangerous when given a chance to square up the defenders. Gave the ball away cheaply which allowed Atletico to break and open the scoring. Was moved out to the left with 20 minutes to go. Left the pitch after going down injured in what will be a worry for Howe just a week out from the start of the Premier League season.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Skipped past his opposite number a couple of times early on and linked up well with Livramento. His influence faded quickly though and he was moved over to the right in the second half.

SUB: Alex Murphy - 5

Replaced Botman at the break. Unfortunate to come up against such an array of attacking talent but failed to impress.

SUB: Alfie Harrison - 5

Replaced Ashby just after the hour mark. Looked busy without impacting the game too much.

Came on for Gordon late on.

Came on for Trippier late on.