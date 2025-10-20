Newcastle United news: Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of Women’s manager Becky Langley.

Langley leaves Newcastle United sat 9th in the WSL table just days after they were beaten on penalties by Manchester City

A statement released by the club confirming Langley’s departure read: ‘Newcastle United Women can announce that it has parted ways with manager Becky Langley.

‘Becky has played a significant role in the club’s rise since being appointed in 2019, achieving back-to-back promotions to take the team from the fourth tier to Women’s Super League 2.

‘She was at the helm as Newcastle United Women turned fully professional in 2023, becoming the first third-tier side to do so, and led the team during its first ever matches at St. James’ Park.

‘After ending their first season in WSL 2 with a fifth-place finish, Newcastle United Women currently sit ninth in the table after six matches of the current campaign.

‘Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Becky sincerely for her service to the club and wishes her the very best in her future career.

‘An interim coaching structure will be put in place while a successor is appointed.’

Langley’s departure marks the first major managerial decision the club have made since Steve Bruce’s departure from St James’ Park in October 2021. Langley leaves Newcastle United just less than four weeks before they face Sunderland at St James’ Park in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Becky Langley’s Newcastle United vision

Just over a year ago, Langley led Newcastle United to a win over the Black Cats at St James’ Park. That game was played in-front of a then record crowd for the Women’s Championship.

Speaking post-match to the Gazette, Langley said: “It’s brilliant for the growth of women’s football and in particular in the north east. Both sets of fans really packed out the stadium and it was fantastic to see.

“When I reflect on five and a bit years ago to the first time we played here, we probably had 1200 who were sat behind where the dugouts were, so to walk out and see a packed stand of Sunderland fans and a packed corner of Newcastle United fans was brilliant to see.”

Langley’s side would go on to complete the double over their fierce rivals with a triumph at St James’ Park in March in-front of a record-breaking 38,502 crowd. On that day, the Carabao Cup, which the men’s side had lifted just seven days prior at Wembley, was paraded in at half-time by Bob Moncur and then CEO Darren Eales.

Newcastle United Women have won just one of their six league games so far this season and whilst a draw in 90 minutes against Super League side Manchester City was a decent result at the weekend, particularly after they found themselves 3-1 behind in the second half, their aspirations of becoming a WSL team mean that stuttering start to the league has not been deemed good enough. For the first time since turning the Women’s team professional, Newcastle United are now looking for a new manager.