Newcastle United news: Nick Woltemade is continuing to impress in-front of goal, but the same can’t be said for the man he replaced at St James’ Park.

Whilst Newcastle United left the south coast pointless and with plenty to reflect on after a disappointing showing on Saturday afternoon, Nick Woltemade continued to show why there is so much excitement about what he can bring to Tyneside.

Woltemade netted his fifth goal of the season with a stunning flicked finish to give his side hope of rescuing a point, or more, before Danny Welbeck’s late strike extinguished those hopes. Woltemade, fresh off scoring his first international goal, continued his great form in-front of goal at the Amex Stadium, gaining plaudits for his performance.

Even German media, who have often been quick to criticise the 23-year-old, were very complimentary about his strike against the Seagulls. Kicker described Woltemade’s ingenious goal on Saturday as ‘brilliant’, believing that any memories of Alexander Isak, the man he was brought to Tyneside to replace in the final week of the summer window, have been long forgotten.

“The former Stuttgart player underlined his top form by brilliantly backheeling a cross in the penalty area into the far corner – an absolute dream goal (76′). For Woltemade, who hasn’t failed to score in a German national team shirt since Monday, it was his fourth goal in five league appearances, and his first away goal.

“However, it wasn’t enough to secure a point. Welbeck, to whom the ball had bounced after Dan Burns’s actually strong save, scored a brace in the 84th minute. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe was accordingly “disappointed” afterward, but once again had words of praise for his new striker, who has so far made Alexander Isak forgettable.”

Woltemade’s successes on Tyneside have been contrasted by Isak’s struggles on Merseyside. The Swedish international was unable to break his Premier League duck for the Reds against Manchester United on Sunday before being substituted off by Arne Slot with twenty minutes still to play.

Nick Woltemade makes honest Newcastle United claim

Reflecting on Saturday’s game, Woltemade described his team’s performance as ‘not good’ as they fell to a third Premier League defeat of the season: “It's not good,” Woltemade told NUFC TV.

“First half, we didn't do good. The second half was good energy in the game.

“We scored one goal and it felt like we would win but they played good and scored. That's football sometimes. The second half was way better than the first.

“I really like to play here. I get balls; the players are looking for me. The gaffer trusts me.

“In the second half, we had good chances but we lost them in the first half. We didn't have good energy. It's part of football when the ball doesn't want to go in, but it's important we keep working on that.”

Woltemade and Newcastle United have just a number of days to lick their wounds from that defeat, though, as they prepare for the visit of Benfica in the Champions League. The Magpies were beaten by Barcelona in their last Champions League match at St James’ Park, but reacted to that in the perfect way with a comfortable win over Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.