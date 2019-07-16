Ben Dawson discusses managerless Newcastle United's pre-season preparations
Newcastle United stand-in Ben Dawson says it’s business as usual at first-team level as the Magpies prepare for their pre-season opener in China.
United take on Wolves at the Olympic Stadium, Nanjing, China, tomorrow despite not having replaced Rafa Benitez, who left more than a fortnight ago.
And while it has appeared like chaos from the outside looking in, Dawson says things have gone really well with the players.
“Pre-season has been really good – the staff have been terrific, so have the players,” he said.
“The trip has been really enjoyable, although the heat is difficult to deal with.
“Obviously, all we can do is focus on the job out here. We work hard.The preparations are just as normal.”
On the possible appointment of Steve Bruce, Dawson said: “There's no news at this moment in time. We're waiting like everybody else. We will work hard and hopefully get a positive result.”