Benfica ‘fear’ Newcastle United could trigger £100million release clause of World Cup winner
Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is a man in demand.
Following a hugely impressive stint in Qatar with Argentina, one that resulted in his nation lifting their first World Cup since 1986, Fernandez has been linked with a big-money move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs. According to reports from A Bola, as picked up by the Mirror, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 21 year old.
However, these reports also suggest that there is a ‘strong’ chance Newcastle could trigger Fernandez’s release clause - one that currently stands at £105m. It also states that Benfica, who signed the midfielder for just €10million from River Plate last summer, ‘fear’ a move from the Magpies as they look to strengthen their claim for an unlikely Champions League qualification spot.
Despite these reports, United will likely have a much quieter window next month than they enjoyed last January with Eddie Howe recently reiterating the club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions:
“We’re in a very different position to where we were last year when we knew we needed to act and get some good numbers through the door to try and lift the group, really.
“Now we’re in a different position. We’re in a different position also with financial fair play last year where we didn’t have a legacy of transfer fees, a gap there we could attack. We’re in a different position now. We’re unsure what we want the window to look like.”