Benfica ‘fear’ Newcastle United could trigger £100million release clause of World Cup winner

Following a hugely impressive stint in Qatar with Argentina, one that resulted in his nation lifting their first World Cup since 1986, Fernandez has been linked with a big-money move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs. According to reports from A Bola, as picked up by the Mirror, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 21 year old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, these reports also suggest that there is a ‘strong’ chance Newcastle could trigger Fernandez’s release clause - one that currently stands at £105m. It also states that Benfica, who signed the midfielder for just €10million from River Plate last summer, ‘fear’ a move from the Magpies as they look to strengthen their claim for an unlikely Champions League qualification spot.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Enzo Fernandez of Argentina poses with the FIFA Young Player award trophy at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Despite these reports, United will likely have a much quieter window next month than they enjoyed last January with Eddie Howe recently reiterating the club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play restrictions:

“We’re in a very different position to where we were last year when we knew we needed to act and get some good numbers through the door to try and lift the group, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad