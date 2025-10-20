Newcastle United v Benfica injury news: The latest on injuries impacting Eddie Howe and Jose Mourinho ahead of their Champions League meeting.

Newcastle United return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Benfica at St James’ Park - just days after they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s side have won one and lost one of their two opening Champions League matches this season and welcome Jose Mourinho’s Benfica to Tyneside aiming to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. Howe, though, will be without a number of players for tomorrow night’s game through injury, whilst three have been ruled-out of featuring due to UEFA rules.

Mourinho, who couldn’t help prevent his side slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in his first Champions League match as Benfica boss last month, also has a couple of long-term injury concerns to deal with - injuries he inherited after replacing Bruno Lage as Benfica boss.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news affecting both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Benfica.

Benfica injury news v Newcastle United

Bruma - out

Bruma suffered an achilles injury in July and is yet to feature for Benfica this season. He will not feature at St James’ Park.

Alexander Bah - out

Bah suffered an ACL injury during a match against Moreirense in February and has been ruled-out of featuring against Newcastle United.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Manu Silva - out

Manu Silva also suffered an ACL injury during that clash against Moreirense within minutes of his teammate’s injury. He also won’t feature at St James’ park on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United injury news v Benfica

Yoane Wissa - out

Howe confirmed on Friday that Wissa had suffered a PCL injury, revealing that there had been no setback on his recovery time. Wissa, who is yet to make his debut for the Magpies following his £55m move from Brentford, should be back next month.

The DR Congo international, though, won’t feature against Benfica. He is still waiting to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

Tino Livramento - out

A knee injury will sideline Livramento until the end of next month. The former Chelsea man was injured during their defeat to Arsenal last month and a return towards the end of November, possibly ahead of their trip to Marseille, could be on the cards for him.

Lewis Hall - out

A hamstring injury sustained in Brussels during Newcastle United’s last Champions League game will rule Hall out of the clash with Benfica. The defender could be back in action before the next international break, however, after Howe offered an encouraging update on his recovery.

“The second scan was good news,” Howe said about the defender. “So there were different scales of time he could be out. It's the shorter time.

“We hope he'll be back during this period of games we have before the next international break.”

Sandro Tonali - doubt

Tonali has been struggling with illness and Howe revealed that he is ‘touch and go’ to feature against Benfica.

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles has not been named in Newcastle United’s ‘List A’ squad and so will not feature against Benfica.

John Ruddy - out

Ruddy has not been named in Newcastle United’s ‘List A’ squad and so will not feature against Benfica.

Mark Gillespie - out

Gillespie has not been named in Newcastle United’s ‘List A’ squad and so will not feature against Benfica.