Newcastle United delivered final transfer hammer blow as Man Utd agree €85m deal

Newcastle United transfer news: Manchester United have agreed a fee with RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with RB Leipzig to sign striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. Sesko has been the subject of much transfer interest this summer and was at the centre of two club-record bids from Newcastle United.

The Magpies had the second of those bids accepted by the Bundesliga club, but saw their efforts to sign the striker gazumped by Manchester United. The Red Devils had long been linked with the 22-year-old, but had held back on submitting an official bid for Sesko.

However, their hand was forced when the Magpies moved for the Slovenian international at the weekend, before upping their offer to fast track his signing. That move forced Manchester United into action as they submitted their own bid for Sesko on Tuesday, a number of hours after Newcastle’s second offer.

Whilst the offer of €85m including add-ons from Manchester United was lower than Newcastle United’s total package of €90m, Sesko’s preference to move to Old Trafford and an agreement between the player and RB Leipzig ensured that the Red Devils’ offer would be favoured over Newcastle United’s. However, more than 24 hours after Manchester United had submitted their initial offer, RB Leipzig had still not officially accepted the offer.

RB Leipzig accept Benjamin Sesko transfer offer

Talks over the structure of the offer continued between Leipzig and Manchester United following that initial offer, with Newcastle United’s bid offering the German club more money up-front than that from Old Trafford. However, it was revealed on Thursday that a breakthrough between Manchester United and RB Leipzig had been reached and that Sesko would head to Manchester to complete a medical ahead of a move to the club.

In all, Manchester United will still pay a total fee of €85m (£73.6m) for the Slovenian international, with €76.5m (£66.3m) of that fee up front with an additional €8.5m (£7.3m) in future add-ons. That agreed fee banks Leipzig around £2m initially and guarantees them future add-ons if certain clauses are met.

David Ornstein of the Athletic wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United strike agreement in principle with RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko. Deal for 22yo #RBLeipzig striker €76.5m + €8.5m. Slovenia international given permission to fly & do medical before completing #MUFC move @TheAthleticFC’

Fabrizio Romano added: ‘BREAKING: Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement club to club reached with RB Leipzig for €76.5m plus €8.5m add-ons. Šeško agreed terms until 2030. Šeško made clear on Tuesday that he wanted #MUFC, deal now reality. New striker for Amorim’.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, now have to shift their focus again after losing out on another one of their top transfer targets. Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has been linked in recent times - although that deal will be hard to complete for a number of reasons.

The Magpies also have to find a resolution to the current standoff surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the club. Isak has been heavily-linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.