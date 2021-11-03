Reports from Spain today suggest that Unai Emery, who had been considered the favourite to join Newcastle United, may no longer be interested in the role.

Here, we take a look at how some supporters reacted to these latest developments on social media:

@skullfist1: NUFC needing to get a deal done today to give us a chance vs Brighton. If not I fear it'll be another week down and another loss. Timing is crucial at the moment and every day counts. #NUFC #NUFCManager

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unai Emery and Eddie Howe are the two favourites for the Newcastle United job (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

@TheNewDawnNUFC: Owners don’t know football don’t know who to trust, it isn’t there fault at all. They really need to appoint an advisor or director of football to sort this mess out. Big massive mess on our hands now. #nufc

@mygirlsmyworldx: Might be an unpopular opinion but in our current predicament Eddie Howe might do well trying to get this lot organised and on track to try and salvage this season then go from there. Whatever happens it needs to be sorted out asap and a full reset over the summer #NUFC

@reevesyk1: Remember #nufc currently we are a team that could be in the championship not champions league next year. We need a solid manager who can start to build. It has to be hard to find a top manager to take that on. Why would you?

@CultofRon: I would have been happy with Eddie Howe a few weeks ago so I wouldn’t complain if he got the job now, but I understand the reservations of some given that it looked like they had set their sights a little higher… #NUFC

@andytoon30: My opinion of Eddie Howe he seems a good guy, a likeable guy, once sounded out as future England manager however considering in the end didn’t work out for him at Bournemouth I am not sure he’s right for #nufc in our current plight. I do think a decision needs to be made soon tho

@KevHutch: Takeover happened when no one expected it. Football structure at Man City didn’t happen overnight. All top clubs with huge investment made some rash decisions. It will come. Whatever the outcome of the manager situation we’re a thousand times better off than a month ago. #NUFC

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.