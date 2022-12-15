News you can trust since 1849
Big Newcastle United injury boost for Eddie Howe ahead of restart

Joelinton and Chris Wood are in training at Newcastle United at the club’s wintry training base – a week after limping off in Saudi Arabia.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eddie Howe’s preparing his players for Saturday’s home friendly against Real Vallecano, which comes before the club’s December 20 Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth at St James’s Park. Joelinton and Wood were forced off against Al Hilal last Thursday with hamstring and back problems respectively.

Speaking after the game, Howe said: “I think Chris has just got a back problem. I don’t think it’s too bad. Joelinton felt a tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull or anything. Fingers cross, they’re not too bad.”

Joelinton and Wood were pictured in training by the club.

Howe’s looking for his team to build on their 5-0 win in Riyadh. United’s head coach said: "There was a little bit of rustiness we’re still playing ourselves out of, but we'll be better for the game.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
