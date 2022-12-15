Eddie Howe’s preparing his players for Saturday’s home friendly against Real Vallecano, which comes before the club’s December 20 Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth at St James’s Park. Joelinton and Wood were forced off against Al Hilal last Thursday with hamstring and back problems respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Howe said: “I think Chris has just got a back problem. I don’t think it’s too bad. Joelinton felt a tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull or anything. Fingers cross, they’re not too bad.”

Joelinton and Wood were pictured in training by the club.

Howe’s looking for his team to build on their 5-0 win in Riyadh. United’s head coach said: "There was a little bit of rustiness we’re still playing ourselves out of, but we'll be better for the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad