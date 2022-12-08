Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton and Chris Wood
Eddie Howe’s issued an update on Joelinton and Chris Wood after the pair were forced off with injuries tonight.
Joelinton felt his hamstring in a 5-0 win over Al Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while Wood felt the pitch with a back problem.
“I think Chris has just got a back problem,” said head coach Howe. “I don’t think it’s too bad. Joelinton felt a tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull or anything. Fingers cross, they’re not too bad.”
Joelinton and Miguel Almiron both scored twice, while substitute Dylan Stephenson also found the net.
Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “Tough game. I know the scoreline looks comfortable, but it was a difficult game, especially in the first half. I thought we grew into the game after a difficult opening 10-15 mins. There were some really good bits, some stuff to work on. There was a little bit of rustiness, but we'll be better for the game.”