Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton and Chris Wood

“I think Chris has just got a back problem,” said head coach Howe. “I don’t think it’s too bad. Joelinton felt a tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull or anything. Fingers cross, they’re not too bad.”

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “Tough game. I know the scoreline looks comfortable, but it was a difficult game, especially in the first half. I thought we grew into the game after a difficult opening 10-15 mins. There were some really good bits, some stuff to work on. There was a little bit of rustiness, but we'll be better for the game.”