The Big Newcastle United Survey is here - and we want your views.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today we launch our Big Newcastle United Survey - and we want to hear from you!

With Eddie Howe and his NUFC squad taking a well-earned break ahead of the international weekend, or at least those players not involved in representing their countries, we’re taking stock of the summer transfer business just gone, the start to the Premier League and Champions League campaigns and looking ahead to the January transfer window. And we want your views. Take part in our Big NUFC Survey here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

There are questions on the summer just gone, who looks to be the best signing made, what you thought of the Alexander Isak & Liverpool transfer saga, the future of St James’ Park, how the season has started and what business needs to be done when the next transfer window opens in January - plus much, much more.

The survey will run this week and close on Thursday evening - we’ll then look to publish the results at the end of the week and over the weekend. We’d love to hear your views on all things NUFC. Take part in our Big NUFC Survey here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Newcastle United news is there?

Will Osula is still garnering interest from Germany, despite having a deadline day move to Eintracht Frankfurt collapse at the eleventh hour. According to Sky Germany , the former Sheffield United man remains a target for Frankfurt and that a move could still materialise in January.

Osula spent the final day of the summer window being heavily-linked with a move to the Bundesliga side and had even left the Danish national team camp amid rumours of a potential transfer. At that stage, Osula was reportedly wanted in a permanent deal by Frankfurt, although the terms of that deal changed to a loan with an option to buy as negotiations between the two clubs took place.

Eventually, no deal could be agreed between Newcastle United and Frankfurt and Osula remained a Magpies player. Aston Villa had previously shown an interest in the striker, but were unable to proceed with a deal because of UEFA’s squad-cost rules.