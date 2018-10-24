Blow as Newcastle lose key man

Neil Redfearn has left Newcastle United – after just three weeks at the club.

Redfearn joined the club to assist Under-23 coach Ben Dawson early this month after quitting his post as manager of Liverpool Women.

The arrival of the former Leeds United manager coincided with an upturn in fortunes for Dawson's side, who have won their last four league and cup games.

Speaking after the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over League Two side Notts County, Dawson said: “It’s been great having him in as a sounding board, but also to be able to speak the lads on the training pitch and (at Meadow Lane) we were discussing things as the game went on.

“It’s made a real difference in a short space of time that he’s been in.”

Redfearn, however, was only on a short-term deal at Newcastle, and the 53-year-old is reportedly considering a longer contract elsewhere.

United's Under-23s beat Aston Villa 5-2 at the Bescott Stadium on Monday night thanks to a hat-trick from Elias Sorensen and goals from Callum Roberts and Sean Longstaff.