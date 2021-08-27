Bobby Clark issues classy farewell message to Newcastle United after joining Liverpool
Bobby Clark has issued a farewell message after joining Liverpool.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 7:51 am
The 16-year-old midfielder’s protracted move to the Premier League club was finalised yesterday.
Clark, son of former United midfielder Lee, said on Instagram: “Thank you to all the staff and my teammates at @nufc for an incredible 7 years and everything you’ve done to guide me to where I am today.
"You’ll always have a special place in my heart.”
Clark will turn professional at Liverpool on his 17th birthday.