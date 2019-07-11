Bookies slash odds on this outcome at Newcastle United after dramatic week
Bookmakers have cut the odds on relegation for Newcastle United – after a flurry of bets.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 16:17
The club hopes to appoint Steve Bruce as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park.
Benitez guided Newcastle to a 13th-placed finish last season.
However, punters are now backing the club for relegation, and the odds have been cut from 5/1 to 5/2.
BoyleSports spokesman Lawrence Lyons said: “Newcastle were a popular bet earlier in the summer. That support has dried up, and their relegation odds are plummeting.”