Bookies slash odds on this outcome at Newcastle United after dramatic week

Bookmakers have cut the odds on relegation for Newcastle United – after a flurry of bets.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 16:17
Steve Bruce.

The club hopes to appoint Steve Bruce as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park.

Benitez guided Newcastle to a 13th-placed finish last season.

However, punters are now backing the club for relegation, and the odds have been cut from 5/1 to 5/2.

BoyleSports spokesman Lawrence Lyons said: “Newcastle were a popular bet earlier in the summer. That support has dried up, and their relegation odds are plummeting.”