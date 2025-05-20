Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director has revealed one of his club’s most promising players could be sold this summer as they look to trim their wage bill.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After reaching the Champions League final last season, Dortmund were disappointing this season and only secured their place in next season’s Champions League on the final day of Bundesliga action. As attention now turns to planning for next year, Dortmund could have somewhat of a transformational summer window - one that sees a number of their key players leave the club.

This will, of course, alert the attention of many clubs across Europe with Newcastle United among those that will watch on with interest. The Magpies have recently been linked with a move for Gregor Kobel by the Mail Online , whilst former Manchester City youngster Jamie Gittens has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gittens made 48 appearances for Dortmund during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 12 times in all competitions as he became a regular starter at Signal Iduna Park. The England U21 international has a bright future in the game and whilst Dortmund will be keen to keep hold of his talents, recent comments from their sporting director Sebastian Kehl has opened the door on a possible move this summer.

Sebastian Kehl’s Jamie Gittens transfer admission

Speaking to Sport1, Kehl admitted that there was a market for the winger this summer and that he could be someone the club offload: "There’s definitely a market for him," Kehl said.

"He’s a very exciting player. We’ll be having discussions soon. If offers come in, we’ll have to deal with them.

“We want to reduce wages. That said, it’s possible we’ll continue with some of these players. But some may no longer be part of the BVB squad next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s reported interest in Gittens comes as they look to strengthen their options out wide following the sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United. The Paraguayan’s departure, along with the sale of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus, has freed up funds for the Magpies to spend this summer after a lean 18 months of transfer activity.

Jacob Murphy’s stellar form has helped them cope with Almiron’s absence, whilst a change in formation in recent weeks has seen Harvey Barnes play in that role, with Murphy playing as a wing-back. However, it’s likely that Eddie Howe will revert back to his preferred 4-3-3 formation in time for the new campaign and with European football to come, they need to flesh out their options in that area of the pitch.

Whilst Gittens never made a senior appearance for Manchester City whilst on their books, has been a regular of England’s Under-21’s and a return to England has been tipped for him this summer - whether that is to the north east or elsewhere. Both Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

The Gunners sealed their place in next season’s Champions League with a win over the Magpies on Sunday. Chelsea, meanwhile, head into the final day of the season knowing that a win would secure them a top five finish.