Newcastle United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a match that ended in a fiery manner.

Simon Hooper’s full-time whistle at the Emirates Stadium came after both sets of players clashed in the Arsenal penalty box following a Newcastle United corner. Tensions had been close to the surface and threatening to boil over all game as both teams had plenty to play for on a sunny day in the capital.

However, it would be the Gunners who emerged victorious and with a second place Premier League finish all-but secured. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will host Everton on Sunday knowing that they must win in order to finish in the top five and guarantee Champions League qualification.

Events in north London could have unfolded so differently, though, had Alexander Isak not suffered a minor groin injury on Sunday morning, or had David Raya not put in a first-half masterclass to deny a multitude of chances from the visitors. There were also a couple of flashpoints during the match that could have transformed the result, mainly involving Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz avoids red card v Newcastle United

Havertz hadn’t featured since February, but was deemed fit enough to return to Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad on Sunday. He was eventually introduced to proceedings in the second half - and was soon involved in a controversial moment involving Fabian Schar.

Havertz caught his opposite number in the face with an elbow, but escaped punishment from Hooper. The decision was debated on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch on Monday morning, but comparisons between that and the incident which saw Nicolas Jackson shown a red card at St James’ Park last weekend dismissed by former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher.

“It's not like last week's at all,” Gallagher said. “He's got his arms up for leverage, he catches it, it's a flailing arm, it's the yellow card at most.”

He continued: “I don't think it's the same challenge for him, honestly, I think once he's gone up, he's looking at the ball, he's in the air, he's used his arms to get up. I think Jackson's totally different, I think Jackson looks for Botman, I think it's a much different challenge.”

Mikel Arteta handed ban

Whilst Havertz will be free to face Southampton in Arsenal’s final game of the season, his manager will not be in the dugout. Arteta was shown a yellow card on Sunday for kicking the ball back into play and delaying a Newcastle United throw-in.

That booking was his third yellow card of the season - meaning he has been handed a one-match ban by the FA. Arteta will serve that at St Mary’s on Sunday when his side’s campaign comes to an end on the south coast.

The Gunners will face the Saints having secured their place in next season’s Champions League, whilst Newcastle United end their campaign at St James’ Park. The Magpies will hope to end a memorable campaign on a high and secure their place alongside Arsenal in next year’s Champions League.