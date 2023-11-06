Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schlotterbeck starred for Dortmund in their 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park last month, branding the intense style of Eddie Howe’s side as ‘disgusting’ for defenders to deal with.

The Bundesliga side sit second in Group F following the victory over The Magpies with Tuesday’s encounter at the Signal Iduna Park shaping up to be a crucial tie in the battle for qualification out of the group.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Schlotterbeck said: “I expect an intense game. Newcastle marches over 90 minutes. They try to run at every ball.

"This is particularly disgusting for us central defenders, because it can be dangerous at any moment when you pass the ball too late.

"That's why we have to play very cleanly, be clear in our actions, use the one-two passes well and then we have chances to finish our attacks and hopefully score a lot of goals."

Dortmund will be hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 league defeat to Bayern Munich over the weekend with Schlotterbeck backing the home crowd to get right behind the team in Germany - claiming the travelling Magpies fans ‘won’t even be heard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What our fans did in Newcastle is extraordinary,” he added. “The stadium started very loud, we played a good game and then all you could really hear were the chants of our fans.