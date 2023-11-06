‘Disgusting’ - Borussia Dortmund star makes surprise claim about Newcastle United fans & Eddie Howe’s style
Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has had his say on Newcastle United ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash (5:45pm kick-off).
Schlotterbeck starred for Dortmund in their 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park last month, branding the intense style of Eddie Howe’s side as ‘disgusting’ for defenders to deal with.
The Bundesliga side sit second in Group F following the victory over The Magpies with Tuesday’s encounter at the Signal Iduna Park shaping up to be a crucial tie in the battle for qualification out of the group.
Ahead of the game, Schlotterbeck said: “I expect an intense game. Newcastle marches over 90 minutes. They try to run at every ball.
"This is particularly disgusting for us central defenders, because it can be dangerous at any moment when you pass the ball too late.
"That's why we have to play very cleanly, be clear in our actions, use the one-two passes well and then we have chances to finish our attacks and hopefully score a lot of goals."
Dortmund will be hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 league defeat to Bayern Munich over the weekend with Schlotterbeck backing the home crowd to get right behind the team in Germany - claiming the travelling Magpies fans ‘won’t even be heard’.
"What our fans did in Newcastle is extraordinary,” he added. “The stadium started very loud, we played a good game and then all you could really hear were the chants of our fans.
"I think the Newcastle fans won't even be heard at our house because our fans create an incredible atmosphere. If we have this support, we will play a good game. Hopefully that will give us the final push to win the game."