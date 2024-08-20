Bournemouth ace set for debut v Newcastle United after club-record transfer deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth could hand a debut to new striker Evanilson on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth paid a club-record fee of £40.3m to sign the Brazilian striker from FC Porto following Dominic Solanke’s move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Cherries received £55m for the former Liverpool man, with an extra £10m in add-ons.

Evanilson wasn’t named in Andoni Iraola’s matchday squad for their draw against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener, meaning his debut could come against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. Speaking about his new signing, Iraola is expecting the 24-year-old to add an extra dynamic to his squad: “Dom was brilliant for us and important in a lot of our offensive play last season. The club didn't have an easy job losing the best player, but they acted really well.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Evanilson is a different skill set but a great player. He is still young but has had many years playing for Porto and has played with his national team, so I hope he gives us the level that we know he has.”

Newcastle United haven’t beaten the Cherries in a league game since Eddie Howe joined the club as manager in 2021 and were defeated 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium back in November last year, courtesy of a Solanke brace. The Magpies will likely be without Fabian Schar for their trip to the south coast after he was sent-off against Southampton with the Swiss defender set to miss the next three games, unless the club are successful with an appeal.