Bruno Guimaraes makes stunning Newcastle United ‘legend’ vow that fans will love

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he wants to be remembered as a ‘legend’ at Newcastle United and have his picture alongside some of the greats of the club.

Guimaraes has become a member of the club’s leadership group this season, replacing the outgoing Matt Ritchie alongside Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson. The Brazilian has become a very influential member of the squad following his arrival from Lyon in January 2022 and captained the team from the off for the first time in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Guimaraes’ influence on the pitch is well-known but the Brazilian’s leadership skills are, as he admitted himself, something he is keen to work on with a place in the leadership group, Guimaraes will play a key role in any successes the Magpies have this season. But it’s not just this campaign that Guimaraes is targeting success in.

Writing in the club’s matchday programme, Guimaraes spoke of his desire to write himself into the club’s history alongside some big names: “I’ve always said that I want to put my name in the history of Newcastle United and when one day I move on, I want the fans to speak about Bruno and to have left a legacy here.” Guimaraes wrote.

“I want my photo to be in the reception like Sir Bobby Robson, Kevin Keegan, Jackie Milburn. I want to be a legend like them - but to truly achieve that, we need to lift a trophy.”

The Brazilian played 90 minutes against the Saints, marshalling the midfield and making a succession of crucial plays to preserve the three points for his side.