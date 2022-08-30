Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth currently sit outside the bottom three having taken three points from their opening four games.

A good win on opening day against Aston Villa was followed up by heavy defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal before their 9-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool this Saturday.

Scott Parker has become the Premier League's first managerial casualty of the season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Following that result, the Cherries have announced they have ‘parted company’ with Parker and are searching for a new manager.

Owner Maxim Denim said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”