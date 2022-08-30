Bournemouth owner reveals why they ‘parted company’ with former Newcastle United and West Ham man Scott Parker
Scott Parker has become the first Premier League managerial casualty of the season.
Bournemouth currently sit outside the bottom three having taken three points from their opening four games.
Read More
A good win on opening day against Aston Villa was followed up by heavy defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal before their 9-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool this Saturday.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United CEO sees ‘problem’, ASM’s different side and Bruno drops transfer bombshell – moments missed
-
2
Eddie Howe 'sad' at imminent Newcastle United transfer but confirms player ‘will stay’
-
3
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United ‘injury crisis’ with worries over Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Liverpool clash
-
4
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury
-
5
Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow
Following that result, the Cherries have announced they have ‘parted company’ with Parker and are searching for a new manager.
Owner Maxim Denim said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.
“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”
This was Parker’s second job in management after taking the reins at Fulham back in February 2019. The former Newcastle United midfielder helped guide both Fulham and Bournemouth to promotion to the Premier League during his first full seasons at each club.