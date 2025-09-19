Newcastle United latest news: Andoni Iraola has received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s game.

Andoni Iraola will welcome back one of his key players for the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday. Bournemouth head into the weekend of football sat fourth in the Premier League table having picked up three wins from their first four matches.

A 2-1 win against Brighton last time out ensured that their early good season form would continue and on Sunday they face a Magpies side that haven’t won on any of their last three visits to the Vitality Stadium. Eddie Howe’s side were very fortunate to come away with a point in this fixture last season, before being comprehensively beaten in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park back in January.

Bournemouth have had a full week to prepare for the visit of Newcastle United, whilst the Magpies have had just a few days of training following their defeat against Barcelona on Thursday night. Whilst Howe will have to deal without the services of Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey and Fabian Schar, who all miss out through injury, plus Anthony Gordon who will serve the final match of his suspension, Iraola, meanwhile, has been handed a major fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bournemouth receive major fitness boost v Newcastle United

The Spaniard has confirmed that he will have Ryan Christie available for selection this weekend. Christie missed their win over Brighton last weekend, but has been judged fit enough to feature on Sunday.

“We are definitely going to recover Ryan,” Iraola revealed. “He is training well without any problems.

“Bafode [Diakite] is also training, I wouldn't say he is 100% but I would expect him to also be available. We only have Enes [Unal] and Adam Smith out now.”

Bournemouth will have two absentees in the form of Enes Unal and Adam Smith on Sunday. Unal has been nursing a knee injury and whilst there is hope that he can be back in action in the near future, he won’t feature on Sunday.

Smith, meanwhile, will miss the next month of action after suffering a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old has been at Bournemouth since 2014 and worked under Howe during his time at the Vitality Stadium.

However, he won’t have an opportunity to square-off against Howe’s current side this weekend. “I wouldn't expect him back before the international break, that is going to be very difficult.” Iraola said when asked about Smith’s injury and estimated recovery time.

“I don't want to rule him out completely because he might want to be part of things or his recovery might go really well and he might want to play against Fulham - but I think it will be around then.”

The games keep coming thick and fast for Newcastle United following their trip to the south coast with a clash against Bradford City on Wednesday night at St James’ Park to follow their matchup against the Cherries. The Magpies will begin their defence of that trophy against one of League One’s in-form teams.

Bournemouth, though, have a free week after being knocked-out of that competition by fellow Premier League side Brentford in the previous round.