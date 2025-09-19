Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in their first Champions League match after a brace from Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Marcus Rashford’s second half brace downed Newcastle United in their first Champions League match for almost two seasons. A header and then a simply stunning long range effort from the England man secured the win for Barcelona.

Anthony Gordon’s late effort threatened to set up a grandstand finish, but the reigning Spanish champions were able to see out the game. Barcelona came to St James’ Park aiming to avoid the same fate that befell PSG two years ago when they were battered and bruised at a ferocious St James’ Park.

Hansi Flick spoke on Thursday about ensuring that his side were able to manage the atmosphere and did that superbly, weathering an early storm before taking control of the game. Rashford’s brace took the scoreline away from the hosts - but in truth, it was in midfield where the Catalan giants reigned supreme.

Pedri and Frenkie De Jong in particular were superb and despite the best efforts of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali to disrupt their groove, Barcelona were able to control that part of the pitch which ultimately led to their victory.

Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe praise Barcelona midfield

Certainly, that view was shared by both Eddie Howe and Gordon who praised Barcelona’s efforts in the middle of the park in the immediate aftermath of Thursday night’s game. Speaking to TNT Sports, Howe said: "Disappointing. We were really in the game.

“I never felt we were out of it. I'm disappointed we didn't score the first goal, that was crucial. We had the chances to do it.

“It was a whole-hearted gutsy display but maybe lacking the quality to get us the win.

“We wanted to create a difficult environment with high octane football. I think it was there. We didn't get the bounce of the ball off the presses.

“The chances were there in the first half and against teams like this you won't get many. We got punished.

“Of course we can do better for both [goals]. The first more than the second. Disappointed he was allowed the cross [for the first]. Disappointed with how the ball arrived to him for the second.

“We kept going until the end. That's what we pride ourselves on. They managed the extra time well - we were desperate for the ball but couldn't get it off them.”

Gordon, whose late goal offered the Magpies a glimmer of hope of rescuing a point, believed that his side deserved to win the game, whilst also praising the efforts of the Barcelona midfield. “Really tough game. Top team. I felt we had the better moments but they kept possession.

“They made it really difficult for us to do our usual press and they controlled the game through that. They did very well at keeping the ball. Pedri and De Jong were fantastic.

“It's a top level. Rashford scored two goals out of nowhere. It's got to be the same for us and take the opportunities when they're presented to us.

“We can be proud of how we played. We gave it our best against one of the top teams on the planet. I didn't think there was much in the game. We had the better moments but we need to put them away.”