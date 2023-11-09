Bournemouth v Newcastle United injury and team news as 13 out and four doubts - gallery
Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Both teams have their fair share of injury concerns heading into Saturday’s Premier League match.
Newcastle United travel to the Vitality Stadium aiming to banish any demons from their narrow defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek - one that left their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages hanging by a thread.
The Magpies were dealt another injury blow out in Germany with Callum Wilson being forced off at half-time after suffering a tightness in his hamstring.
Concern over Wilson adds yet another headache for Howe this weekend as he has to deal with a plethora of injuries plus a suspension for Bruno Guimaraes.
The hosts, meanwhile, also have a few problems to deal with ahead of this weekend’s game.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Bournemouth v Newcastle United: