Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Both teams have their fair share of injury concerns heading into Saturday’s Premier League match.

Newcastle United travel to the Vitality Stadium aiming to banish any demons from their narrow defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek - one that left their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages hanging by a thread.

The Magpies were dealt another injury blow out in Germany with Callum Wilson being forced off at half-time after suffering a tightness in his hamstring.

Concern over Wilson adds yet another headache for Howe this weekend as he has to deal with a plethora of injuries plus a suspension for Bruno Guimaraes.

The hosts, meanwhile, also have a few problems to deal with ahead of this weekend’s game.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Bournemouth v Newcastle United:

Neto - out Neto injured his ankle last month and Iraola doesn't believe that he will have the Brazilian back in action until after the international break.

Alex Scott - doubt Scott was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer but has been ruled as a doubt to feature against them this weekend.

Emiliano Marcondes - out Marcondes had surgery on a foot injury during pre-season and he is yet to feature for the Cherries this season.

Darren Randolph - doubt Randolph has missed Bournemouth's last few outings through illness but was pictured in training last week ahead of their clash with Manchester City.