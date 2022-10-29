Brazil manager makes surprise Newcastle United visit to see Bruno Guimaraes

Tite and Guimaraes ate at a Brazilian restaurant on Osborne Road, Jesmond, yesterday ahead of this afternoon’s game against Aston Villa. Tite is expected to watch the Premier League fixture, which Joelinton, yet to play for his country, is also expected to start.

Guimaraes will be in Brazil’s squad for next month’s tournament, having been a revelation for the club since his January move from Olympique Lyonnais.

The 24-year-old played in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur after becoming a father for the first time.

“Delighted for him and his family, an amazing moment,” said United head coach Eddie Howe. “I think he was quite rightly emotional at the birth of his son. We knew if the baby arrived in good time, he would travel down and make the match. He travelled separately. We decided to give him the morning with his wife and his baby.”