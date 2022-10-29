Premier League managers are always in demand during the tournament, which is being staged in Qatar. However, Newcastle United’s head coach doesn’t intend to do any TV work during this season’s mid-season finals.

Howe will instead be putting his squad through another pre-season ahead of the Premier League’s Boxing Day restart. The fourth-placed club is also playing Al-Hilal in a friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 8.

"It's not something I'd be interested in,” said Howe, who was appointed last November following the departure of Steve Bruce. “I've got a big enough job on my hands here with lots to do, so to give that time to the World Cup is not possible.

"Everyone's different. I don't know (if other managers will do TV work), I can't speak for other managers I can only speak for me – and it's not something I'd be interested in.”