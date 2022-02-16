Bruno Guimaraes' transfer to Newcastle United applauded by Brazilian World Cup winner

Guimaraes joined the club from Olympique Lyonnais on transfer deadline day last month in a deal worth a basic £35million.

The midfielder has since made two brief substitute’s appearances for Newcastle, most recently coming off the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Guimaraes could again be on the bench for Saturday’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, as head coach Eddie Howe will be reluctant to change a winning team.

However, it’s only a matter of time before the Brazil international – who has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at St James’s Park – gets his first start for the 17th-placed club.

And Kleberson, in the Brazil team which won the 2002 World Cup, believes that Guimaraes has joined “an ambitious club that wants to win trophies”.

“I’m so happy that Bruno Guimaraes has taken the challenge of going to Newcastle United, ” Kleberson told Paddy Power. “He was at a big club in Europe, and has performed well for the Brazilian national team.

“He has earned his chance to play in the Premier League for an ambitious club that wants to win trophies. Newcastle are a big name in the Premier League. They are a big club that wants to win the Premier League, and their new owners want to invest in the side.

Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James's Park.

“Guimaraes has great speed and fantastic positioning, and this is a great chance for him to progress his career in Europe.”

