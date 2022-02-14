Now, Newcastle United face losing Kieran Trippier for an extended period of time after he was “stamped on” during the club’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday.

Trippier faces a lengthy lay-off, possibly of eight weeks or more, after fracturing the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. He may need surgery.

The club tweeted: “Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for #NUFC's upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during yesterday's win over Aston Villa. Wishing you a speedy recovery, @trippier2.”

What happened before the injury?

For the second successive game, Trippier scored with a set-piece. Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after Callum Chambers brought down Joe Willock, but it was downgraded to a free-kick after a VAR check which showed the challenges was just outsiude the box.

"I was softened by the blow of not having the penalty when I saw Kieran over the ball,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

“Just when you see the dynamics of the goal and the wall, you think ‘this is a chance, this’. There was a little bit of luck (with the deflection), it wasn’t as beautiful as the Everton one, but it was still equally effective.”

Kieran Trippier down injured against Aston Villa.

Trippier has been outstanding since joining from Atletico Madrid last month – and the injury is a big concern for Howe and the club’s fans.

What happened to Trippier?

Trippier had passed a late fitness test for the game after being forced off against Everton four days earlier with a calf injury.

The 31-year-old wore the captain’s armband for the first time since his move with club skipper Jamaal Lascelles unavailable through illness.

Trippier was caught at the “top of his foot” by a visiting player. He tried to play on, but put the ball out and signalled to come off early in the second half. He passed the armband to Jonjo Shelvey, and was replaced by Emil Krafth.

Howe also lost Javier Manquillo – who replaced ineligible loanee Matt Targett in the starting XI – to an ankle problem.

What did Howe say?

Howe’s immediate fear, revealed his his post-match Zoom press conference, was that Trippier had suffered a break.

The England international was sent to the city’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for an X-ray.

“Trippier got stamped on, and he couldn’t continue with a problem on the top of his foot, so he’s gone for an X-ray at hospital,” said United’s head coach, who doesn’t expect to have striker Wilson back from a calf injury until the “last few games” this season.

“We’re keeping everything crossed there’s no broken bone there.”

Trippier left the stadium with the aid of crutches. He was also wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

The 17th-placed club, which is now four points clear of the relegation zone following three successive Premier League wins, today confirmed the fracture.

What did Trippier say?

Trippier took to social media last night after returning to his hotel. However, the right-back, labelled a “future” United captain by former skipper Alan Shearer last month, didn’t mention his injury.

Trippier tweeted to his 365,000 followers on Twitter: “That winning feeling! Delighted to score the winning goal today, brilliant performance by everyone!”

