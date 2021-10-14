Brendan Rodgers 'not interested' in Newcastle United job
Brendan Rodgers has “no interest” in succeeding Steve Bruce at Newcastle United, according to a report.
The Leicester City manager is the 2/1 favourite with bookmakers to become the club’s next manager.
Bruce is set to lose his job following a £300million takeover of the winless Premier League club.
Rodgers, however, is not interested in succeeding Bruce, and is “fully committed” to Leicester, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Newcastle’s new owners are set to make a decision on Bruce’s future ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur.