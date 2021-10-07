Steve Bruce facing uncertain future at Newcastle United ahead of takeover
Steve Bruce is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United.
The club is set for a change in ownership, with the Premier League set to finally approve a proposed takeover by a Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, backed by financier Amanda Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben.
An announcement could come as early as today following yesterday’s revelation that Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, will no longer have its signal blocked in Saudi Arabia.
The club is 19th in the Premier League with three points from seven games after a winless start to the campaign, and Bruce has been under intense pressure on Tyneside.
Bruce, on a rolling contract at St James’s Park, last week again insisted that he would not walk away from the job, but Bruce would not seem to have a future under the club’s prospective new owners amid deep fan dissatisfaction with his performance as head coach.