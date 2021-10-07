Steve Bruce facing uncertain future at Newcastle United ahead of takeover

The club is set for a change in ownership, with the Premier League set to finally approve a proposed takeover by a Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, backed by financier Amanda Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben.

An announcement could come as early as today following yesterday’s revelation that Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, will no longer have its signal blocked in Saudi Arabia.

The club is 19th in the Premier League with three points from seven games after a winless start to the campaign, and Bruce has been under intense pressure on Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Steve Bruce at Molineux.