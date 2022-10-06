Brentford dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Newcastle United trip

Captain Pontus Jansson is a major doubt to travel to St James’s Park this weekend after picking up a hamstring injury against AFC Bournemouth over the weekend.

The defender has been assessed further this week and The Athletic have reported that he is ‘unlikely’ to feature at Newcastle this weekend after tweaking his hamstring in the goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Jansson played 65 minutes in the match before hobbling off to be replaced by Mathias Jorgensen.

Pontus Jansson of Brentford arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But Thomas Frank will be hoping to welcome defender Ethan Pinnock back from a knee injury this weekend, though he remains a doubt.

Brentford are set to be without midfielder Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle) in addition to Jansson this weekend.