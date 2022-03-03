Brighton and Hove Albion hit by injury absences ahead of Newcastle United trip

The club, which sold defender Dan Burn to Newcastle United last month, takes on Eddie Howe’s side at St James’s Park on Saturday, and Potter today revealed that Adam Webster, sidelined since the middle of last month with a groin problem, will miss the fixture.

“Adam Lallana’s made good progress, Adam Webster will still be absent,” said Brighton head coach Potter. “Enock (Mwepu) has come back from illness, the weekend might be too soon, but Jeremy Sarmiento’s been training and involved in the squad."

Brighton, 10th in the Premier League, have lost their last three games, while 14th-placed Newcastle are unbeaten in seven matches.

"We've been together for two and a half years, so we have experience of runs like this,” said Potter. "Part of the challenge at this level is you have to deal with that.”

