Blyth-born Burn, released by the club at a young age, was signed from Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day last month, and the 29-year-old has impressed in his two starts so far in defence alongside left-back Matt Targett, signed on loan from Southampton.

Fans have quickly taken to Burn, who is set to face Brentford tomorrow.

And head coach Eddie Howe said: “That’s great to see. I think Dan’s fitted in really well, as has Matt, on that left-hand side of defence. You’ve got two new players there. Both have taken to what we’ve asked them to do excellently.

"They’ve defended very well first and foremost, which is obviously their job. They really have helped our team. I think Dan, especially, has used the ball very well, very composed. Talked well. He’s got leadership qualities. Really pleased with both those players.”

Dan Burn applauds fans after his debut.