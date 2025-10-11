Newcastle United latest news: Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has been handed a potentially major blow ahead of his side’s clash against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Brighton have been handed a big injury scare ahead of their clash with Newcastle United following news that Brajan Gruda has withdrawn from international duty.

Gruda was due to link-up with Germany Under-21’s for their games against Greece and Northern Ireland, but will instead spend the break nursing a knee injury. The 21-year-old suffered the injury during Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Wolves last weekend but was not able to shake off the problem and represent his country.

A statement by the DFB (German Football Association) confirming Gruda’s injury read: “The Brighton and Hove Albion attacking player is unavailable for selection for the upcoming international matches due to persistent knee problems resulting from the last Premier League match against Wolverhampton.”

Gruda has featured in all seven of Brighton’s Premier League matches so far this season, starting two of their last three matches, including their draw at Molineux. He is regarded as a doubt to feature against Newcastle United after the international break, however.

Brighton injury news v Newcastle United

Concerns over Gruda’s fitness is not the only headache Fabian Hurzeler will have to deal with ahead of next Saturday’s game. Brighton will certainly be without long-term absentees Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood.

March and Webster have been ruled-out of action with knee injuries, whilst a ligament issue will keep Hinshelwood on the sidelines for a period of time. There are also doubts about the fitness of Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman heading into Saturday’s game.

Mitoma missed Brighton’s draw with Wolves before the international break and did not travel to meet up with his Japan teammates on international duty. Mitoma picked up a knock during their win over Chelsea last month.

“It's not a bad injury,” Hurzeler said about Mitoma last weekend. “He won't travel to the national team so that he can recover, and then hopefully we'll be back after the international break.”

Veltman also missed the trip to Molineux, but there is hope on the south coast that he will be fit enough to feature against the Magpies.

Newcastle United injury news v Brighton

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, also has fitness concerns to deal with. The Magpies will be without Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento who have both been ruled-out of action until at least next month with knee injuries.

Lewis Hall, meanwhile, is also expected to miss out next weekend after he suffered a hamstring injury during their win over Union Saint-Gilloise: “He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is.” Howe said about the defender. “So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”

There is hope, though, that Jacob Ramsey will be fit enough to feature at the Amex Stadium. The former Aston Villa man hasn’t featured for the Magpies since their goalless draw at Elland Road at the end of August, but has returned to training following an ankle injury.

Howe admitted that he could have risked Ramsey during their win over Nottingham Forest, but instead opted to leave him out of his matchday squad in order to avoid potentially doing further damage.