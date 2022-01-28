Brighton chief reiterates Dan Ashworth message amid Newcastle United speculation
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Brighton had given Newcastle United permission to speak to Dan Ashworth over a potential sporting director role at St James’s Park.
Ashworth is held in high regard and had a successful spell as technical director at the FA before moving to the Amex stadium in September 2018.
“I hope Dan stays for as long as possible.” Said Brighton’s chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barb er.
“There are always going to be options for our best people, whether they are coaches or staff, to take opportunities when they come along.
“We can’t control that. But our policy has always been, when we are approached by other clubs for our staff, we want them to go and have that conversation if that’s what they’re being invited to do.”
Newcastle are expected to appoint a new sporting director soon, however, with the January transfer window closing on Monday, an announcement will likely be made next month.