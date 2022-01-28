Brighton chief reiterates Dan Ashworth message amid Newcastle United speculation

Ashworth is held in high regard and had a successful spell as technical director at the FA before moving to the Amex stadium in September 2018.

“I hope Dan stays for as long as possible.” Said Brighton’s chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barb er.

“There are always going to be options for our best people, whether they are coaches or staff, to take opportunities when they come along.

“We can’t control that. But our policy has always been, when we are approached by other clubs for our staff, we want them to go and have that conversation if that’s what they’re being invited to do.”

Newcastle are expected to appoint a new sporting director soon, however, with the January transfer window closing on Monday, an announcement will likely be made next month.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: General view inside the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at American Express Community Stadium on February 22, 2021 in Brighton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

