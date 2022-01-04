Newcastle United hold talks with new director of football target
Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with Brighton & Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth.
The Magpies shortlisted Ashworth as a potential candidate for the new director of football role at St James’s Park.
Brighton recently gave permission for Newcastle to talk with Ashworth after they made contact with their Premier League rivals.
And The Athletic have reported that these talks between Newcastle and Ashworth have now taken place but an appointment or decision is not understood to be imminent.
The 50-year-old has previously worked at West Bromwich Albion and as The Football Association’s director of elite development.
Brighton are understood to be desperate to keep Ashworth but could find it difficult to compete with Newcastle’s new-found financial clout following their Saudi-led takeover back in October.
The Magpies have been searching for a new technical director/director of football since the takeover. Last month, they appointed former Celtic director of football Nick Hammond as a transfer consultant on a short-term basis.