Newcastle United hold talks with new director of football target

The Magpies shortlisted Ashworth as a potential candidate for the new director of football role at St James’s Park.

Brighton recently gave permission for Newcastle to talk with Ashworth after they made contact with their Premier League rivals.

And The Athletic have reported that these talks between Newcastle and Ashworth have now taken place but an appointment or decision is not understood to be imminent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Ashworth looks on during a pitch inspection prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The 50-year-old has previously worked at West Bromwich Albion and as The Football Association’s director of elite development.

Brighton are understood to be desperate to keep Ashworth but could find it difficult to compete with Newcastle’s new-found financial clout following their Saudi-led takeover back in October.

The Magpies have been searching for a new technical director/director of football since the takeover. Last month, they appointed former Celtic director of football Nick Hammond as a transfer consultant on a short-term basis.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.