Brighton v Newcastle United injury news: The latest from both camps as Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler to be without a number of key players.

Newcastle United and Brighton meet at the Amex Stadium this afternoon, although both teams will be missing a host of key players for the match. Seven have already been ruled-out of featuring whilst there are doubts over the participation of four others.

Both teams have European aspirations and whilst this game won’t determine their final finishing position, both Fabian Hurzeler and Eddie Howe will be hopeful of being able to emerge victorious and lay down a marker.

Hurzeler will be without four players for certain this afternoon whilst Howe will be missing three of his key players. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from Brighton and Newcastle United ahead of today’s Premier League clash.

Brighton injury news v Newcastle United

Joel Veltman - doubt

Veltman missed Brighton’s draw with Wolves before the international break through injury. He will be assessed ahead of this afternoon’s game.

Kaoru Mitoma - doubt

Mitoma picked up a knock during Brighton’s clash with Chelsea and missed their draw at Molineux. The winger didn’t travel for international duty with Japan for their matches against Paraguay and Brazil and his fitness continues to be closely monitored.

Brajan Gruda - out

Gruda withdrew from Germany U21 duty after picking up a knee injury against Wolves and has been ruled-out of featuring today by his manager.

Solly March - out

March has suffered a knee injury and will not feature against the Magpies. Hurzeler is hopeful of having him back in action before the end of the calendar year, however.

Adam Webster - out

Webster suffered a knee injury during pre-season and hasn’t featured at all this campaign for the Seagulls. The defender is set to miss a large part of the season, if not all of it.

Jack Hinshelwood - out

A ligament injury will keep Hinshelwood out of the clash with Newcastle United. The young midfielder is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle United injury news v Brighton

Joelinton - doubt

Howe revealed on Friday that there was ‘a little bit of concern’ surrounding Joelinton’s fitness.

Will Osula - doubt

Osula has been nursing an ankle injury. He is a doubt to feature this afternoon.

Yoane Wissa - out

Wissa has been ruled-out until next month at the earliest. He is still waiting to make his Newcastle United debut after injuring his knee on international duty.

Tino Livramento - out

Livramento suffered a knee injury against Arsenal and will spend another few weeks on the sidelines. His return to action could come at the end of November.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall didn’t feature against Nottingham Forest before the international after suffering a hamstring injury during their win over Union Saint-Gilloise. The former Chelsea man has had a scan and Howe has admitted that there is positive news on his recovery, although he won’t feature today.

“The second scan was good news,” Howe said about Hall. “So there was different scales of time he could be out. It's the shorter time.

“We hope he'll be back during this period of games we have before the next international break.”