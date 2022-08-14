The Seagulls saw two efforts cleared off the line by Newcastle and goalkeeper Nick Pope make several top saves as the match ended 0-0.
The Magpies are now three Premier League games unbeaten against Potter’s side, who had previously been somewhat of a bogey team in the top flight.
But Potter couldn’t fault his side’s performance given the progress Newcastle have made under head coach Eddie Howe.
Most Popular
-
1
The hilarious reason Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral on Twitter following Burger King tweet
-
2
Newcastle United player ratings: 'Strong' Sven Botman outshone by 'man of the moment'
-
3
Newcastle United transfer target confirms move ahead of official announcement
-
4
‘Data experts’ predict clear favourite in Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton and deliver Leeds United, Everton and Manchester United verdicts
-
5
Eddie Howe’s surprise Newcastle United transfer admission as Brighton draw reinforces priority
"The performance was fantastic,” he told Match of the Day. “Although we should have won we're incredibly proud. We were playing against a top team.
"Credit to the goalkeeper [Nick Pope]. We just missed that last little bit. We knew how tough it was going to be against Newcastle, with the way they set up and how good they are on the counter-attack.”
Read More
Potter added: “Eddie prides himself on his side’s intensity and that made them a threat on the counter attack but I thought we dealt with a very good side very well.
An injury to Matt Targett forced Howe to deploy Dan Burn at left-back against his former side as £35million summer arrival Sven Botman came in for his full debut.
“Dan is capable in both [positions],” Potter continued. “Obviously [Matt] Targett was injured which forced a change for Eddie. They invested a lot of money in [Sven Botman] and he’s a good player with a high level.
"Wherever they play, whoever you play, they're top players.”