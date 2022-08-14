Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls saw two efforts cleared off the line by Newcastle and goalkeeper Nick Pope make several top saves as the match ended 0-0.

The Magpies are now three Premier League games unbeaten against Potter’s side, who had previously been somewhat of a bogey team in the top flight.

But Potter couldn’t fault his side’s performance given the progress Newcastle have made under head coach Eddie Howe.

Brighton's English manager Graham Potter (R) and Brighton's English defender Dan Burn (L) embrace on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 13, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"The performance was fantastic,” he told Match of the Day. “Although we should have won we're incredibly proud. We were playing against a top team.

"Credit to the goalkeeper [Nick Pope]. We just missed that last little bit. We knew how tough it was going to be against Newcastle, with the way they set up and how good they are on the counter-attack.”

Potter added: “Eddie prides himself on his side’s intensity and that made them a threat on the counter attack but I thought we dealt with a very good side very well.

An injury to Matt Targett forced Howe to deploy Dan Burn at left-back against his former side as £35million summer arrival Sven Botman came in for his full debut.

“Dan is capable in both [positions],” Potter continued. “Obviously [Matt] Targett was injured which forced a change for Eddie. They invested a lot of money in [Sven Botman] and he’s a good player with a high level.