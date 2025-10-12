Injury news affecting Fabian Hurzeler and Eddie Howe ahead of Brighton v Newcastle United | Getty Images

Brighton v Newcastle United injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler have multiple fitness concerns to deal with ahead of their Premier League meeting.

Both Newcastle United and Brighton will be without a number of key players when they meet at the Amex Stadium next weekend. Both teams head into Saturday’s game having taken nine points from seven Premier League games so far this season and are separated by just goal difference in the table.

Brighton were victorious in two of their three meetings against the Magpies last season - but had to settle for a point in this fixture last season in May. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their win against Nottingham Forest before the international break and will head to the south coast with confidence that they can finally end their long winless run at the Amex Stadium.

Both managers will almost certainly be without three players each for Saturday’s game, whilst Hurzeler has major doubts over two others in his squad. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from Brighton and Newcastle United ahead of their Premier League clash.

Brighton v Newcastle United injury news

Joel Veltman - doubt

Veltman missed Brighton’s draw with Wolves before the international break through injury. There is hope that he will be deemed fit enough to feature against the Magpies at the Amex Stadium.

Brajan Gruda - doubt

Gruda withdrew from Germany U21 duty after picking up a knee injury against Wolves.

Kaoru Mitoma - doubt

Mitoma picked up a knock during Brighton’s clash with Chelsea and missed their draw at Molineux. The winger hasn’t travelled for international duty with Japan for their matches against Paraguay and Brazil with his fitness being closely monitored by his club.

Adam Webster - out

Webster suffered a knee injury during pre-season and hasn’t featured at all this campaign for the Seagulls. The defender is set to miss a large part of the season, if not all of it.

Solly March - out

March has suffered a knee injury and will not feature against the Magpies. Hurzeler is hopeful of having him back in action before the end of the calendar year, however.

Jack Hinshelwood - out

A ligament injury will keep Hinshelwood out of the clash with Newcastle United. The young midfielder is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle United v Brighton injury news

Yoane Wissa - out

Wissa has been ruled-out until next month at the earliest. He is still waiting to make his Newcastle United debut after injuring his knee on international duty.

Howe confirmed last week that Wissa would be absent for a little longer than initially anticipated. He won’t feature against the Seagulls.

Tino Livramento - out

Livramento suffered a knee injury against Arsenal and will spend another few weeks on the sidelines. His return to action could come at the end of November.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall didn’t feature against Nottingham Forest on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury during their win over Union Saint-Gilloise. The former Chelsea man has had a scan and Howe admitted that a timeline on his recovery is still awaited.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is.” Howe said last weekend. “So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”