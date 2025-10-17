Brighton v Newcastle United injury news: Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed a major blow ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting.

Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that he will be without Brajan Gruda for his side’s clash with Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Gruda was injured before the international break and withdrew from duty with Germany Under-21’s. A statement by the DFB (German Football Association) confirming Gruda’s injury read: “The Brighton and Hove Albion attacking player is unavailable for selection for the upcoming international matches due to persistent knee problems resulting from the last Premier League match against Wolverhampton.”

Gruda had featured in all seven of Brighton’s Premier League matches so far this season, starting two of their last three matches, including their draw at Molineux. However, he will not feature against the Magpies after Hurzeler confirmed that he has not fully recovered from that injury: “Unfortunately players don’t come back like we sent them to the national team,” Hurzeler said at his pre-match press conference.

“A lot of players come back with small issues but overall we try to manage it in the last couple of days. Brajan Gruda can’t play tomorrow.”

Brighton v Newcastle United injury news

Elsewhere, there are also major doubts over the fitness of Diego Gomez after he was injured on international duty with Paraguay. Gomez, who netted four goals in Brighton’s thumping 6-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last month, was substituted on Monday after suffering a ‘thigh contusion’ and left the pitch in ‘discomfort’ - according to Sussex World .

Gomez hasn’t been ruled-out of featuring against the Magpies, but his head coach did admit that he would have to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game: “The other players, including Diego Gomez, we will have to assess today.

“There’s a high chance that they are an option to start the game and to play the game.”

Hurzeler also has concerns over the fitness of Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman. Veltman has a calf injury whilst Mitoma remains on the treatment table after picking up an injury during their win over Chelsea last month.

The Japanese international missed their draw with Wolves and did not travel to Asia this week to meet up with his international teammates and Hurzeler has revealed that there are question marks over both Mitoma and Veltman’s fitness levels. Hurzeler added: “Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman are training, but we will have to assess them as well. There is still a question mark over both so we will have to wait.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will certainly be without three players for their trip to the south coast through injury. Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento remain sidelined with knee injuries and a return date next month have been pencilled in for both players.

Lewis Hall will also miss Saturday’s game, although Howe did provide a slightly more positive update on the defender, revealing that he could be back in action before the November international break following scan results on a hamstring injury.

Jacob Ramsey will be available to Howe for the first time since August, though, which is good news for the Magpies head coach who revealed that Joelinton has been suffering with a slight knock he picked up on international duty. Will Osula is also nursing an ankle issue.