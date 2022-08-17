Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the home side having the upper-hand for much of the contest, Pope stood firm to record his second-straight clean-sheet.

His performance in the Magpies goal impressed many in attendance on the south coast, including Adam Lallana who he denied a goal on Saturday with two great saves.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lallana told The Athletic: "Pope was man of the match and that explains it all.”

"He's a world-class keeper, plays for England. He showed exactly why Newcastle bought him in the summer.

"I know him from my time with England. He's a great lad and he's a great shot-stopper."