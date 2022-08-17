News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out

Brighton star praises ‘world class’ Nick Pope following Man of the Match Newcastle United display

Newcastle remain unbeaten without conceding a goal in the league so far this season - and that is down to one man.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 7:00 am

Nick Pope’s incredible display at the Amex Stadium on Saturday maintained Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season and came just a day after he set social media alight.

Despite the home side having the upper-hand for much of the contest, Pope stood firm to record his second-straight clean-sheet.

His performance in the Magpies goal impressed many in attendance on the south coast, including Adam Lallana who he denied a goal on Saturday with two great saves.

Nick Pope of Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Lallana told The Athletic: "Pope was man of the match and that explains it all.”

"He's a world-class keeper, plays for England. He showed exactly why Newcastle bought him in the summer.

"I know him from my time with England. He's a great lad and he's a great shot-stopper."

Newcastle and Pope return to St James’s Park to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Nick PopeNewcastleBrightonAmex Stadium