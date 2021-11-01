Brighton v Newcastle United: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest injury news?

Graeme Jones’ side head to The Amex Stadium on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Because of results elsewhere this weekend, they also know that even a win against Brighton would not lift them out of the relegation zone and they could even start the game bottom of the table should Norwich City grab their first win of the season against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United travel to The Amex Stadium having never beaten Brighton in the Premier League (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

When is Brighton v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Brighton and Newcastle United will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday November 6, 2021,

How can I follow the game?

Brighton and Newcastle United will be shown live on BT Sports. Coverage from The Amex Stadium starts at 5:00pm.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Newcastle and talkSport will offer full commentary of the game.

The Shields Gazette will also have coverage from the game, with Miles Starforth who will be at The Amex. We will have all the latest team news, pre-match and post-match fan reaction as well as all the latest updates as the action unfolds.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle United should have a full complement of players to choose from, save for Paul Dummett who is expected to return after the international break.

Martin Dubravka, whose last appearance came for Slovakia in the European Championships in the summer, could be available for the first time this campaign.

The hosts, meanwhile, do have a couple of injury worries however. Dan Burn, Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are all doubts for Saturday’s game.

On the other hand, Yves Bissouma, who has just recovered from a knee-injury, started in Brighton’s draw with Liverpool and should be available to face Newcastle United.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Brighton win: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Newcastle United win: 17/4

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.