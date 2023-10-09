Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guimaraes has made a huge impact at Newcastle since joining the club from Lyon in January 2022 in a deal worth £40million. The Brazilian’s initial deal ran to June 2026 but has now extended his stay until June 2028.

And since Guimaraes’ arrival on Tyneside, The Magpies have progressed significantly from a side battling relegation to one competing in the Champions League.

Between Newcastle’s 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain and the 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United, the club announced Guimaraes’ new contract.

Following the announcement, Guimaraes’ agent Alexis Malavolta took to social media to thank people who helped with the deal.

“The beautiful story of Bruno Guimarães continues at Newcastle!” Malavolta tweeted along with a picture including himself, Guimaraes, Guimaraes’ dad, Dick, sports lawyer Dr Cristiano Caus and agent Nojan Bedroud.

The player’s agent added: “Thanks to my partners Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian.”

Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian often work together to facilitate major football deals, mostly involving Brazilian players. Bertolucci is an influential Brazilian football agent while Joorabchian is known for being linked to the controversial transfers of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to West Ham United in 2006, he has also reportedly worked on transfers with Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle previously.

Guimaraes’ contract agreement comes after interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid with the player’s new deal reportedly including a release clause worth around £100million.

Following confirmation of Guimaraes’ new contract, the player told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all.