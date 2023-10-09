Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guimaraes committed two fouls in quick succession with Newcastle trailing 1-0 at the London Stadium following an early Tomas Soucek goal. The first foul saw the Brazilian shown a yellow card for a foul on Emerson after 16 minutes while the second saw the midfielder escape a booking after bringing down James Ward-Prowse.

After the match, Howe was asked whether he was tempted to take Guimaraes off while he was at risk of being sent off.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I don’t think we could have taken him off to be honest because we’re struggling for players in that position,” said The Magpies’ boss. “It’s one of those where Bruno has made two challenges in very quick succession and I think the speed of those coming in together probably make them worse than they are.

“I didn’t think the second one was a yellow at all, I think that would have been incredibly harsh. I thought he managed himself really well from that point on.”

The second half saw Newcastle turn the game around with two goals in five minutes from Alexander Isak putting the visitors ahead before Mohammed Kudus netted a late equaliser.

While Moyes was ‘delighted’ with a point, he felt Guimaraes was ‘very lucky’ to remain on the pitch.

“I don’t think it is a free-kick [for Newcastle’s first goal],” Moyes said. “I’m really disappointed with a few decisions today.