News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Eddie Howe & David Moyes clash over ‘lucky’ Bruno Guimaraes in West Ham 2-2 Newcastle United

Eddie Howe and David Moyes didn’t see eye-to-eye on a key decision regarding Bruno Guimaraes in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Guimaraes committed two fouls in quick succession with Newcastle trailing 1-0 at the London Stadium following an early Tomas Soucek goal. The first foul saw the Brazilian shown a yellow card for a foul on Emerson after 16 minutes while the second saw the midfielder escape a booking after bringing down James Ward-Prowse.

After the match, Howe was asked whether he was tempted to take Guimaraes off while he was at risk of being sent off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t think we could have taken him off to be honest because we’re struggling for players in that position,” said The Magpies’ boss. “It’s one of those where Bruno has made two challenges in very quick succession and I think the speed of those coming in together probably make them worse than they are.

Most Popular

“I didn’t think the second one was a yellow at all, I think that would have been incredibly harsh. I thought he managed himself really well from that point on.”

The second half saw Newcastle turn the game around with two goals in five minutes from Alexander Isak putting the visitors ahead before Mohammed Kudus netted a late equaliser.

While Moyes was ‘delighted’ with a point, he felt Guimaraes was ‘very lucky’ to remain on the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t think it is a free-kick [for Newcastle’s first goal],” Moyes said. “I’m really disappointed with a few decisions today.

“The two goals we concede are terrible, so they are bigger faults. We are not here to talk about the referees but their player [Bruno Guimaraes] is very lucky not to see a second yellow.”

Related topics:Eddie HoweDavid MoyesWest HamSuccessionJames Ward-ProwseNewcastle