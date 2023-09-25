Bruno Guimaraes’ agent teases major Newcastle United deal after Liverpool & Chelsea interest
Bruno Guimaraes’ agent has provided yet another hint about the player’s future at Newcastle United.
Guimaraes’ representatives have been in contract talks with Newcastle since the back end of last season and are now understood to have reached an agreement that will see the player extend his stay until June 2028. The deal the Brazilian agreed when he joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million ran until June 2026.
Although head coach Eddie Howe wouldn’t comment on Guimaraes’ contract situation following Newcastle’s emphatic 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday, the 25-year-old and his agent have dropped some not so subtle clues on the matter.
Guimaraes celebrated his first goal of the season and Newcastle’s seventh goal of the afternoon at Bramall Lane by kissing the badge on his shirt and shouting to fans: “I’m staying!”
The following day, the player’s agent, Alexis Malavolta, posted a short video of Guimaraes’ skillful nutmeg on James McAtee during the match along with an interesting caption.
Malavolta tagged both Newcastle and Guimaraes in the tweet along with a writing hand emoji - providing another hint at the player’s imminent new deal.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the new contract will include a release clause in excess of £100million for the player.
Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and even admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga giants looked for midfield reinforcements after losing Casemiro to Manchester United.