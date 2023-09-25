Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trippier grabbed three assists and kept a third successive clean sheet as Newcastle picked up their record away league win and equalled their joint-biggest Premier League win in the process at Bramall Lane.

The 33-year-old was Howe’s first signing as Newcastle head coach in January 2022 as he joined from Atletico Madrid for £12million. The move came 10-and-a-half years after Howe first signed Trippier for Burnley as a youngster.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked if Trippier was one of his greatest signings as a manager, Howe said: “Yes, I think so, twice. I’m delighted to have been able to sign a player of his quality twice in my career.”

After Sean Longstaff gave Newcastle the lead at Sheffield United, Trippier’s corner set-up Dan Burn to make it 2-0 and the England right-back’s free-kick was then glanced in by Sven Botman to make it 3-0 at the break. Trippier became the first player to assist three headed goals in a single Premier League game as he dinked the ball across goal for Callum Wilson to nod in from close range.

“Very early on when I signed him for Burnley, his delivery and crossing ability is the best I’ve seen I think,” Howe added. “Whether it’s a static ball from a set like today or a moving ball assist for Callum.