Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes | Getty Images

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has issued a strong message to supporters ahead of Monday night’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s first home match of the season against Liverpool is shaping up to be an intriguing encounter with the saga involving both clubs and wantaway striker Alexander Isak dominating the transfer narrative this summer.

The last time the sides met was the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium back in March. Newcastle won the match 2-1 that day to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought with Isak scoring what turned out to be the winner.

Isak also scored in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park last season but will miss tonight's game as his strike continues.

Without explicitly naming Isak, Guimaraes referenced the ‘noise’ surrounding the fixture in his programme notes before reinforcing his commitment to Newcastle and what it means to play for the club.

Guimaraes wrote: “Tonight's game against the reigning champions is a huge occasion for us to come back to St. James' Park for the first time this season in a competitive game.

“As a squad, we're excited for it and we hope St. James' Park is going to do what St. James' Park does best. There's a lot of outside noise around this fixture, but it's the noise our fans create tonight that's going to make the difference.

“Last season was my first as captain, and it was unbelievable - even better than I could have ever hoped for or planned. But I feel extremely good right now and this season want to be the best Bruno possible.

“We now have Champions League, Premier League games and, next summer, the World Cup so want to have my best season ever to be ready for those challenges and opportunities.”

Bruno Guimaraes reinforces commitment to Newcastle United

While Isak has refused to play for Newcastle at the start of the season, Guimaraes was keen to convey his pride in representing the club.

“For me, representing Newcastle United and our supporters makes me as proud as it did on my first day here,” he added. “It's always been an honour to play for you because you have been so good for me, but also my father, my family.

“Both of my children are Geordies and it's a privilege to be captain of this club and to wear the black and white shirtI've always said that i wanted to put my name in the history of the club, and with what we achieved last season, I hope I've done that but I'm hungry for more and i don't want to stop I want to keep winning and keep making history.

“Cal Wilson and Martin Dúbravka, who have left the club in recent weeks, have also written their names into the club's history and we can't be more thankful for what they have done for Newcastle United. It was a pleasure to work with them and I wish them the best of luck for the future.

“Welcome to the boys who have joined us this summer Anthony Elanga 'JJ' Ramsey. Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw. They've all arrived with the right mentality and they are winners, so I'm looking forward to playing with them.

“Tonight will be their first proper taste of playing for Newcastle at St. James Park and I'm sure they're going to love it. How could they not relish playing in front of you?

“I think the atmosphere tonight could be up there with that famous PSG match and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final-and can't wait to get out there and play.”